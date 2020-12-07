Back in the Saddle

“I hadn’t told anyone here about my past,” Gentry says, “and out of the blue, I got a message from someone saying, ‘Do you have any new music?’ So, I sent him some stuff.” That someone turned out to be Kirk Pasich, co-founder of L.A.-based Blue Élan Records.

Gentry immediately felt the guys “really cared about the music,” and their roster of talent impressed him.

He has since recorded the new EP Back on the Horse, slated for release in January 2021, with Grammy-nominated producer Dave Darling and performers such as Jackie McLean of Roan Yellowthorn.

GENTRY’S SOLO CAREER in the early 2000s had many high points. He toured with Rod McKuen and David Tyson, who wrote “Black Velvet” for Alannah Myles, and opened for Heart, The Pretenders, and Ringo Starr at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park.

Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit in a musical family (“My stepdad was an amazing bluegrass banjo player”), Gentry became a Beatles fan at age 5 when his stepfather gave him a copy of A Hard Day’s Night. “I was hooked,” he says, “living through the 1960s in the ’80s.”

He played around on the keys “because a piano was always there,” he says, and picked up an acoustic guitar in junior high. The guitar was “cooler” and “a lot easier to carry around than a piano.”

In high school, writing lyrics allowed shy-kid Gentry to deliver a message without speaking.