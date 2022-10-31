Anything But a Drag

After being crowned the popular winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has conquered all they survey.

Since the 2016 win, Bob, who identifies as non-binary, has gained more than one million Instagram followers, launched a successful music career with the song, “Purse First” garnering more than three million views on YouTube, starred in Berkeley Rep’s production of Angels in America, hosts the popular podcast Sibling Rivalry with drag sister Monét X Change, and co-starring with fellow Drag Race contestants Eureka O'Hara and Shangela in the Emmy Award-winning HBO reality series We’re Here. During Greater Palm Springs Pride weekend, Bob will perform at Hotel Zoso on Nov. 5.

Bob chatted with Palm Springs Life about the controversy over Drag Queen Story Hours, the legacy of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and their upcoming Greater Palm Springs Pride shows.