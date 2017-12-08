Artistic inspiration can come from anywhere. But for artist Bob Van Breda, it usually begins with trash, refuse or just plain junk.

His unusual aesthetic is now on view at Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert. The exhibition, “Lost and Found,” features discarded industrial and natural objects that through Van Breda’s eye and hand have been transformed into extraordinary works of art. A mass of mangled wire is refashioned into a ball that seems to give off a quivering motion. A rusted old mattress frame is given new life by the inclusion of small cubes and balls of color intertwined in its coils.