On the extreme desert landscape in the far reaches of Twentynine Palms, unforgiving gusts of wind sandblast a pair of paintings mounted to a metal-frame structure near a jackrabbit homestead cabin. Meanwhile, the Salton Sea shantytown of Bombay Beach bustles as about 200 artists innovate, create, and perform. And five artists from Los Angeles and the desert are finishing their work for an installation opening April 7 on a raw plot of land in Joshua Tree.

This is not your grandparent’s desert art scene. It’s off the grid and site-specific. It’s strange, unwieldy, and kind of trippy. You need to know little if anything about art to appreciate this work, but you might want a four-wheel drive to go see it.

High Desert Test Sites has been curating site-specific art since 2002, and in the Coachella Valley, last year’s Desert X was an instant hit among locals and visitors. Art like this wants to connect with people and place. They want you off your couch, exploring the desert, and discovering different ways to look and see.

highdeserttestsites.com/hdts

desertx.org