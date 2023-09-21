Bonakdar Aesthetics Offers Nonsurgical Solutions for Ageless Results

Step into the world of aesthetic excellence with Dr. Monica Bonakdar, a renowned cosmetic dermatology expert specializing in nonsurgical solutions and natural, ageless results for the face and body. With more than two decades of experience in Newport Beach, Dr. Bonakdar brings her expertise and commitment to personalized care to Palm Desert for patients seeking transformative results.

The secret to Dr. Bonakdar’s incredible facial transformations is her unique approach that she has named her “Five R Rejuvenation Method.” Designed to address anti-aging changes in a comprehensive manner, the “Five R Rejuvenation Method” corrects excessive muscle movement, facial volume loss, sun damage, and skin tone and texture changes.

“This is my trademark method of approaching aesthetics. It’s a very methodical way of thinking about all the different facets of how aging impacts the face, and then correcting each piece using a combination of Botox Cosmetic, fillers, and high tech lasers and devices for skin resurfacing and skin tightening,” Dr. Bonakdar says.

To start, patients receive a full facial assessment, followed by a personalized treatment plan that considers the specific needs and desired outcomes of each patient. This is the key to achieving harmonious, natural-looking results that stand the test of time.

“Part of this process is listening to the patient and putting the cues together to understand what they’re really looking for,” Dr. Bonakdar says. “Over and over, my patients tell me, ‘You really listened to what I wanted.’”

Dr. Bonakdar’s practice is centered around nonsurgical facial treatments. However, she has also teamed up with her favorite Newport Beach facial plastic surgeon for her patients who desire a nip and tuck. Her Palm Desert team also includes an amazing body-contouring specialist and aesthetic nurse injector.

Bonakdar Aesthetics caters to a wide range of patients, from those seeking subtle enhancements and preventative “tweakments,” as Dr. Bonakdar calls them, to those desiring more dramatic transformations. Thanks to her unique “5 R’s” approach and extensive experience,

Dr. Bonakdar is able to truly understand what her patients are looking for and deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results.

If you’re looking for an extraordinary aesthetic experience to refresh your look and regain your self-confidence, schedule your facial rejuvenation consultation with Dr. Bonakdar today.