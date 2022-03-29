Abstract Alchemy

A two-person exhibition opening April 2 at BoxoPROJECTS in Joshua Tree demonstrates how artists Edie Fake and Aili Schmeltz use abstraction to express ideas about gender issues, hierarchy, and power. Experiments in Transformation, which continues through May 1, “asks viewers to consider the arbitrary nature of boundaries and the possibility of lived experiences that resist being constrained,” says BoxoPROJECTS director Bernard Leibov, who co-curated the exhibition with Daniell Cornell, curator emeritus at Palm Springs Art Museum.

The artists created the works in the exhibition during a long period of pandemic isolation, allowing them time and space “to reconsider cultural clichés, both resisting them and transforming them into new possibilities,” Cornell says. “Edie Fake’s high-keyed abstractions are simultaneously figurative and abstract, combining recognizable household objects and dynamic geometries. Aili Schmeltz’s thread-based paintings are largely monochromatic, abstract patterns of vibrating intensity that serve as analogs for lives shaped by gender issues.”