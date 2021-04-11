Brad Pitt “Dressed” Up For This Palm Springs Cover Shoot

Built in 1965 on land once owned by Pearl McCallum McManus, the youngest daughter of Palm Springs’ founding family, this 7,000+ square-foot home for sale also has a Hollywood connection. Brad Pitt appeared on a 1999 cover of Rolling Stone magazine with his head shaved and a wearing variety of outlandish dresses including several poses set against the backdrop of the home.

The cover was later named one of 14 Rolling Stone covers in 1999 that immortalized pop culture, according to BuzzFeed.

The 2.6-acre midcentury modern estate recently underwent a refresh to remain one of the most jaw-dropping homes in Palm Springs. Anchored by a three-bedroom and a den house, the tree is also a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house featuring a full kitchen and living room, plus a south-facing back yard that offers an attractive modern pool, an outdoor kitchen and entertaining pavilion, a custom-designed chip and putt golf course, and a 360-degree view as far as the eyes can see.

You can actually swim up to the formal entry of the house, and once inside that connects you to an oversized living room and a sunken cocktail lounge featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders, a fireplace with floating hearth, and once again amazing views.

The restored kitchen comes with an adjoining butler's kitchen, formal and casual dining areas, laundry room, and attached four-car garage. A south-facing master suite has a private atrium and a stylish bath with a round walk-in shower and dry sauna. Junior ensuite two also has a private bath that opens to the outside.

On the other side of the house is bedroom three (currently used as a gym) with an adjacent bath. The roof is newly installed with paid for solar.

67591 Bolero Road, Palm Springs

Listing price: $3,800,000

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Luxury Homes

760-409-1540

brady@bradysandahl.com bradysandahl.com