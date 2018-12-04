Combine my favorite cuisine (Mexican) with my favorite meal of the day (breakfast) and you get breakfast burritos as my go-to rise-and-shine dish.

This handheld meal is perfect for those rushed mornings, whether it’s served in the traditional way or sliced in the middle for a relaxing open-face treat. There are many tasty breakfast burritos in the desert, but I’ve chosen my favorites based on my mini burrito checklist: cheesy, thick and meaty, juicy, and flavorful.

Casa Mendoza, La Quinta

Breakfast Burrito

This burrito has four things going for it which are included in my informal burrito checklist: thick and meaty, cheesy, good flavor, and juicy. This burrito is made for forking. It’s smothered in a mouthwatering chile verde sauce, which is seriously the best I’ve ever had. The flavorful sauce has large bites of pork. Inside your palate will discover bacon, beans, eggs, and potatoes — and if that’s not enough to bring a smile to your face, it’s also topped with melted cheese. The downtown La Quinta location makes for a delightful morning: Start your day with a hearty Mexican breakfast and then head off to the farmer’s market.

Casa Mendoza on Facebook