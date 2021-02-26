He Colors Our World

The coronavirus pandemic could have colored Bret Maling’s world in dark colors. Instead, the Palm Springs artist kept to his brightly colored palette and found the brush strokes on canvas served to be both calming and peaceful.

“I think it was probably my way of internally expressing myself, of what I wanted to feel inside, with everything that was going on in the world,” Maling says. “A lot of my work is very bold and colorful, and these [paintings he did over the past year] are bold and colorful, but in a different way. It’s not like in-your-face energy, it’s more of a calming thread running through the work.”

Maling will be sharing 20 of his works from the last year among 60+ paintings of his that will be for sale March 1-7 as part of a three-part fundraiser where 100 percent of proceeds will be split between DAP Health, the Desert Art Center (DAC), and The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. Taking place in the studio gallery of the Desert Art Center, the sale will precede the DAC’s actual opening on March 5.

Coronavirus pandemic protocols will be followed, including wearing masks and only four people allowed in the gallery at one time. Maling says he will be supplying masks and hand sanitizer on site.

Maling spoke more about the sale and the inspirations of his work.