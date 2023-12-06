Buy a Golf Course Home in Palm Desert

From the moment you enter this bright abode, where natural light pours in through expansive windows, and it will hit you — the feeling that you’re home. Situated on the fourth hole of the Grove golf course at Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert, the 3,562-square-foot property boasts awe-inspiring views of the lake, mountains, and golfers navigating the green.
This model, known as Smoke Tree 5, features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with a myriad of exquisite upgrades. The interior is adorned with crystal chandeliers and custom lighting, Italian porcelain flooring, motorized shades, and advanced smart home technology. The living, family, and dining rooms flow seamlessly out onto a spacious patio, and the kitchen is a chef’s dream. A remote-controlled fireplace takes center stage in the family room with elegant Italian stainless steel tile accents extending to the ceiling.
The primary suite serves as a sanctuary of comfort, with a seating area and a large en suite bathroom. A private side yard, complete with a stone fireplace and seating, is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Two guest suites are currently used as dens/offices, while the third guest room is also en suite and offers serene views of the private front courtyard. The south-facing property includes 30 owned solar panels for an energy-efficient oasis.
Located on Deer Haven Circle, the home is priced at $1,950,000 and offered furnished. Club membership is available.
This home is listed with DW & Associates, Bennion Deville Homes. For more on this stunning home and other Bennion Deville Homes listings, visit BDHomes.com/Our-Listings.