Buy a Golf Course Home in Palm Desert

From the moment you enter this bright abode, where natural light pours in through expansive windows, and it will hit you — the feeling that you’re home. Situated on the fourth hole of the Grove golf course at Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert, the 3,562-square-foot property boasts awe-inspiring views of the lake, mountains, and golfers navigating the green.

This model, known as Smoke Tree 5, features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with a myriad of exquisite upgrades. The interior is adorned with crystal chandeliers and custom lighting, Italian porcelain flooring, motorized shades, and advanced smart home technology. The living, family, and dining rooms flow seamlessly out onto a spacious patio, and the kitchen is a chef’s dream. A remote-controlled fireplace takes center stage in the family room with elegant Italian stainless steel tile accents extending to the ceiling.