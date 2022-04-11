Cabana Boys

“So, this is my sanctuary,” designer Sean Gaston says of the cabana he created for his backyard. “The only space I have ever been able to completely shut down and take a nap.”

For a full two years after he and his husband, Jim Jewell, purchased the 1974 home by architect John Walling, they lived with an eyesore and an irritant: a larger-than-regulation-size tennis court and “the hideous 12-foot chain-link fence” that surrounded it. “We don’t play tennis,” Gaston says. “Every time we’d go out there, we’d talk about how great the view could be. Not to mention what a spectacular gardening opportunity for me, a succulent and cactus nut. Our best friends said we were more interested in aesthetics over athletics. I guess that’s true!”