In 1913, a pioneer named Cabot Yerxa homesteaded 160 acres in what is now Desert Hot Springs. He is credited as discovering the hot and cold aquifers for which the region is named. Yerxa built a 35-room, 5,000-square-foot Hopi-inspired pueblo in the 1940s, using entirely found and repurposed materials, as a way to bring the arts, culture, and people together in the desert.

He could not have imagined a party such as the Evening at the Pueblo Gala, held May 19 for guests and supporters of Cabot’s Pueblo Museum. The soirée celebrated Yerxa and the museum with a desert-western theme, including cocktails and a hearty homesteader-worthy buffet.

The band Meltdown played music of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s during dinner and late-night dancing under the stars. CBS Local 2 chief meteorologist Patrick Evans was emcee for the evening’s events, which included raffles and thank you speeches from many of the supporters and board members.

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

67616 E. Desert View Avenue

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

760-329-7610

cabotsmuseum.org