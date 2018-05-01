California Desert Arts Council (CDAC) has opened applications for Arts Tank Greater Palm Springs, a Shark Tank-like program inviting creative people and organizations to pitch big-impact ideas to win valuable support. Applications are available at cadesertarts.org/ArtsTank and due Aug. 15, 2018.

CDAC introduced Arts Tank Greater Palm Springs to provide stimulus for new, innovative, and publicly accessible arts projects that attract tourism, address a concern of a particular community, and engage a broad cross-section of residents and visitors in the Coachella Valley.

“Arts Tank encourages innovation in the arts and ultimately benefits everybody who visits and lives in the Coachella Valley,” says Christi Salamone, CEO of CDAC, whose mission is to unify, empower, and promote the arts in the region. “We’re looking for big ideas that will draw visitors, improve communities, and be accessible to all residents and visitors who have the desire to engage.”

CDAC has established an arts fund to support this innovative program and seeks sustaining funds from stakeholders, philanthropists, and grant-giving organizations.

“This is the platform our creative community needs to take their ideas to great heights, Salamone says. “And it’s a compelling and engaging way to support the arts. For CDAC, it’s a wonderfully multidimensional program that advances our objectives in advocacy, cultural tourism, business and professional development, and education.”

Arts Tank Greater Palm Springs delivers its instructional component in workshops and professional coaching to help participants articulate their ideas and fine-tune their budgets and fundraising presentations — skills they will use throughout their career.

Applicants can submit an arts-based project, event, product, or idea that is new, innovative, creative, and has a strategic purpose. CDAC welcomes pitches from individuals and groups, as well as from the community’s nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) arts and culture organizations. Government and public agencies are not eligible.

After applications close Aug. 15, judges representing local stakeholders will screen applicants and select finalists to participate in a workshop to shape their presentations for the live Arts Tank event in October 2018 at a venue to be announced.