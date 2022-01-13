She’s Glad We’ll Have This Time Together

Any inveterate fan of the universally lauded The Carol Burnett Show — which ran on CBS from 1967 to 1978, earned 25 Emmys, and routinely pulled in 30 million viewers — knows it opened with a short Q&A session during which the star would answer random questions from members of her studio audience.

“At first, I didn’t want to do it,” says Burnett, 88, calling from her home in Santa Barbara. “I didn’t think I could. But my executive producer said, ‘You know, Carol, it’s important for the audience to get to know you as you before you start putting on those crazy wigs and fat suits and blacking out your teeth.’ So, I bit the bullet. At first, I was nervous, so he said, ‘We’ll put some plants in the audience.’ I thought about it and said, ‘No, because if I can’t answer something, it’ll be honest, and the audience will know it’s truthful.’”

Almost 45 years after submitting to her final televised interrogation, Burnett — who’s won the Tony, the Grammy, six Emmys, a pair of Peabody Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — is at it again in An Evening of Laughter and Reflection, the 90-minute, one-woman show she’s bringing to The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage on Jan. 28–29.

“I open it by showing about seven or eight minutes of some of my favorite Q&As I did on my show to get the audience ready and in the mood,” says Burnett, adding that she also intersperses a variety of cherished clips from the original variety series throughout the evening. “Then I just come out, bump up the lights, and say, ‘Okay, anybody got any questions?’”

Burnett is no stranger to the Coachella Valley. Her sister Chrissie once lived in Palm Springs, and her beloved Bob Mackie — the venerable costume designer whom Burnett estimates created some 17,000 ensembles for The Carol Burnett Show — still does, as do many of the dancers who worked on the series.

Burnett recently answered a few questions for Palm Springs Life