The Happening Place

From concerts to cornhole tournaments, a 12,000 square foot outdoor event space at the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will not sit idle.

Agua Caliente Terraza will showcase its concert potential Aug. 7 when Haute Chile, a versatile show band playing a cross-section of jazz, rock, Motown, latin, and disco, takes the stage in a free performance at 9 p.m. The venue separates itself from the other two Agua Caliente casinos in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs.