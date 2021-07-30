The Happening Place

This outdoor space just adjacent to the entrance of the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City can be used for a variety of events, including a free concerts Aug. 7.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO CATHEDRAL CITY
From concerts to cornhole tournaments, a 12,000 square foot outdoor event space at the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will not sit idle.
Agua Caliente Terraza will showcase its concert potential Aug. 7 when Haute Chile, a versatile show band playing a cross-section of jazz, rock, Motown, latin, and disco, takes the stage in a free performance at 9 p.m. The venue separates itself from the other two Agua Caliente casinos in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs.
The casino went through a quiet opening in 2020 as the pandemic took over.
“I think it's unique to our property because we have the great mountain views versus downtown Palm Springs that is surrounded by other buildings,” said Ryan Drushel, director of food and beverage at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. “Rancho Mirage has their own kind of complex out there with all sorts of different little spaces.”
Druschel says the venue can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, but for Haute Chile the cut-off will be 800. “We're not pushing the max yet to give some more space for social distancing,” Druschel says. “It all comes down to how we set up the chairs and clusters to really utilize the full spectrum of that space versus keeping it tight and cramping.”
Haute Chile headlines a free concert Aug. 7 at Agua Caliente Terraza, the casinos outdoor venue.
Going forward, Druschel says the casino will continue to offer free events at the venue mixed in with ones requiring paid tickets. There are already weekly events filling the outdoor space including Super Sonido Saturdays with DJ Alf Alpha and Friends and Oasis de Noche with bands Nachos Bustillos and Quinto Menguante combining for a Latin Dance party on Friday nights. Inside the casino, there are music offerings as well at the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar.
“I think the entertainment has really helped shine a spotlight on us,” Druschel adds. “We have something going on here in the casino every night of the week, and based on people's schedules and time they come in and check us out.”
Beyond music, Druschel also sees Agua Caliente Terraza hosting a nighttime farmer’s market, food trucks, car shows, plus the traditional weddings, receptions, and charity dinners.
The casino floor has more than 500 slot machines.
“That's the unique thing about this space,” Druschel says. “It's wide open. It's outdoors. So based on the time and temperature of the year, whatever folks have on their minds, we can help them realize their event.”
Music will help introduce the Cathedral City casino to a potentially wider audience after a relatively quiet opening in March 2020 as the pandemic took over. “We opened our doors and let guests find us throughout their own pace,” says Druschel, who adds a one-year anniversary event is in the works.
The 360 Sports Bar is similar to the one at the Rancho Mirage casino.
The casino opened with more than 500 slot machines and has since added 50 to 100 more, Druschel says. Guests can eat morning, noon, or night at Café One Eleven, which features Mexican flavors. The 360 Sports Bar, similar to the one at the Rancho Mirage casino, has its own food menu with plenty of TVs to catch the game. And Java Caliente is a 24-hour coffee shop with a variety of smoothies.
“We definitely focus a lot of time and energy to create a fun and friendly atmosphere, having all sorts of unexpected elements that guests wouldn't necessarily expect at the casino,” Druschel says. “All our team members have that unique spirit and energy to create those unique experiences for the guests. Tie that all up into our amenities and the offerings that we have and kick it off with nightly entertainment over in in that beautiful Terraza space — it’s unlike any other casino in the company.”
• READ NEXT: Discover Who Our Readers Voted for in Best of the Best 2021.