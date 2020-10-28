Cathedral City: Up to the Challenge

And as already mentioned, the Tribe was thrilled by the Mary Pickford Theater’s adaptive use as a job fair site — they interviewed more than 800 people for the 500 plus jobs the casino is creating within the City — and would like to hold additional job fairs there to recruit for other tribal interests as well.

The housing market is another bright spot in the current economic climate. Defying all odds, demand has not only increased, but home prices continue to rise outpacing figures from just a year ago. It’s not unusual for a Cathedral City listing to get snapped up within a day or even an hour. The outlook for builders is just as sunny. At the close of July this year, the City had issued as many building permits as it did in all of 2019 with almost half a year to go! Leading homebuilder D.R. Horton has been hard at work on Verano — a master-planned community featuring 329 homes near the corner of Landau and Verano Road in the northern corner of the City — and can hardly build the dwellings fast enough. Meanwhile, at press time, just a couple of homes remained available at The District East, the follow-up community to GHA Companies’ quickly sold out The District at the Edge development. The same builder’s Cathedral City 25 development — which offered new infill homes on generously-sized lots within established neighborhoods — was also a smashing success.