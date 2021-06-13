Open for Business

When did you first begin organizing this event?

We first started to talk about it in March and we’ve been meeting every other week since then. So myself, Richard Altman (owner of The Runway and president of CCGBA) along with Chris Parman, who is the LGTBQ liaison at the city of Cathedral City and event manager, discussed options for events after the restrictions were lifted. The team is always trying to come up with ideas to promote Cathedral City.

How does it feel to be able to schedule an event in the city after more than a year?

It's a great feeling being able to create an event, and actually go through with it. We had several events scheduled for 2020, and everything had to be canceled. I'm nervous about it, but excited at the same time.

Will there still be COVID precautions for the Open House Tour?

Yes, certainly, we all believe that we have to be safe. Temperatures are still being taken and masks are mandatory upon entry. At the AMP Sport Lounge patrons can be without a mask if they've been vaccinated while seated at the table. We do highly recommend that once guests are inside and stand up to walk around or go to the restroom that they wear their mask. Our staff will certainly be wearing masks all the time.