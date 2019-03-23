The four-course James Beard Luncheon, helmed by four celebrity chefs whose collective credits read include Top Chef, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and others, was, in true desert style, laid back and more than a little loose.

Attire ranged from island casual to mini shorts, spring florals, and crisp white suits with sneakers. “It’s my third time,” guest Marlene Lee says. “I love getting dressed up and seeing friends.”

