Celebrity Hairstylists Ted Gibson, Jason Backe in Palm Springs

Gibson, who hails from the small Texas town of Killeen, relocated to Minneapolis to teach at the cosmetology school. Backe grew up in northern Minnesota and moved to the City of Lakes for college. He signed up for beauty school after a friend suggested it.

“The day I got there, it was like, These are my people. I felt smart, and everything they were asking me to do, I could do naturally. Then I met Ted,” Backe recalls. “I’m into structure and don’t like change, so if I hadn’t met him, I’d probably still be in Minneapolis doing the same thing every day. Ted is the opposite, he’s a visionary, always coming up with ideas and pushing me to try new things. The parts of me that are grounded and stable are the things that have helped him, and the parts of him that are exciting and seeking change have helped me.”

Among the ways Gibson has encouraged Backe to step outside his comfort zone: their 1997 move to New York.

“I didn’t set out to be a celebrity hairdresser,” Gibson says. “I started as a fashion hairdresser for runway shows in Milan, Paris, London, and New York. One day, the fashion director of Marie Claire called with an opportunity to go to London to style a celebrity for two magazine covers. I didn’t want to do it, but she insisted. The celebrity was Angelina Jolie, and it changed my career. Everyone wanted to know who was doing Angie’s hair.”

He and Backe also owned a popular hair salon in the Flatiron District. All the while, Gibson continued his editorial and red carpet work with celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Gabrielle Union, Renée Zellweger, and Debra Messing, among many others. After 20 years, the couple had tired of New York, prompting them to close their salon and move to the West Coast.