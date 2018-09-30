People have always loved getting a peek inside the homes of celebrities, and their appetite has been further whetted in the age of high-end shelter magazines, the internet, and Instagram. In their new book, Hollywood Modern: Houses of the Stars, authors Michael Stern and Alan Hess not only provide entry into the rarified world of some of Tinseltown’s most beloved personalities, but also explore the fascinating intersection of celebrity and design.

Casual, little seen portraits of the stars appear alongside photographs of the homes, including ones in Palm Springs, designed for them by some of the best-known architects of the 20th century

Recently, Stern spoke with Palm Springs Life about the book and how its stories weave together the lives of great architects with those of their famous clients to tell a tale of “film, fashion, architecture, and the everyday lives of legends.”