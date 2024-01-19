Chef Brings Turkish Influence to New Palm Springs Restaurant

Quentin Garcia is very proud of his oven. During a tour of the new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Lola Rose, the executive chef makes a beeline to show off the giant cylindrical apparatus in the kitchen. “It’s a piece of equipment that no one else has in the desert,” boasts Garcia, who was born and raised in Indio.

Garcia and the culinary team at Lola Rose, one of two restaurants poised to open at the forthcoming Thompson Palm Springs hotel, will utilize the tandoor oven to bake fluffy flatbreads paired with a well-curated menu of mezze, kebabs, and other Levantine-inspired dishes composed with fresh California ingredients. He recently embarked on a journey to Istanbul to seek culinary inspiration and source spices for his menu.