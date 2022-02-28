The Jazz Singer

Though they’ve performed at the McCallum many times before, it feels a little sweeter for Bentyne this time around because it’s now a hometown show. Originally from Mount Vernon, Washington, she moved from a suburb of Boston to Palm Springs three years ago to be closer to Zoë, who’s based in Los Angeles. Bentyne found a place online and made a down payment without visiting in person. “It was that certain,” she says. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made, in terms of where to live.” Her daughter loves the area, too, and is engaged with plans to marry in Joshua Tree later this year.

“It’s a calm that I did not expect, and a real spiritual experience,” Bentyne says of desert life. She spent the greater part of the last five decades, including raising a child, on the road. “The good news is — if there is good news about the pandemic — I’ve learned to dig in and nest. And what a great place to do it.” She lives near the mountains with a black rescue cat named Richard.

Outside Transfer projects, which also include a recent recording with a symphony orchestra out of Germany, Bentyne has maintained a solo career since releasing her first independent album in 1992. In recent months, she has been developing her own show that will open April 8 and 9 at The Purple Room in Palm Springs.

“I used to do standards, now I’m doing stories,” Bentyne says. “It’s music that reflects certain parts of my life, with some monologue in between. I’ve never done this before.”

The chanteuse was inspired a couple of years ago after seeing Mandy Patinkin perform at the McCallum. “Just him and a piano. He’s telling stories, and then he’ll go into a song that relates,” she recalls. “He was so relaxed, and so in tune. I find that a lot more engaging. I just think, at this point in my life, I’m not going to get up and [repeat everything you’ve already seen]. It’s going to be more tempered to who I am now. I’m excited about it.”

It’s a bright-eyed excitement reminiscent of how Bentyne felt during her first musical revue at age 14 as a freshman in high school. She came from a talented, tuneful family, but her parents didn’t realize she’d caught the performance bug until she belted out two songs from Funny Girl onstage in front of her peers. After that, the aspiring star started singing in her dad’s Dixieland band on the weekends.