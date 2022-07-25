More Than Music to His Ears

At the age of 12, Christopher Richardson discovered the sounds his talented hands created on the piano could actually change the lives of the audience members listening to him.

While participating in the Virginia Waring competition at Coachella Valley Repertory (CV Rep) in 2011, Richardson was approached by a couple of audience members who told him his performance was transformative.

“They told me they had experienced soul healing,” says Richardson, who grew up in the Bay area. “A woman also said the pain in her legs had left as I played. I didn’t realize the impact that my playing piano could have on other people.”

Now 23, that experience altered the direction of his young life. Richardson, who was encouraged by his Mom to begin playing at age 7, became a more disciplined pianist. “What kept me going was sibling rivalry with my older brother who also played piano,” he says, chuckling. Since then, he has earned a degree in music and is studying music therapy and the possibility of helping to “heal people.”