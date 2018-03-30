When desert native Sarah Scheideman returned home in 2008 after graduating from the University of California, Riverside, she launched a blog to give some exposure to the local art scene.

“It started as just a hobby. At that time, I felt like no business wanted anything to do with the millennial generation. But as I saw it, we are obviously the future. I thought, if no one’s going to cultivate anything for us, I’m just going to do it myself,” she recalls of the birth of her site, CV Arts Scene. “Only my family was reading it, or so I thought.”

Her family and Goldenvoice, apparently. Six months into writing about emerging artists on the blog, Scheideman received an email from the festival producer asking if she’d like to help expand the artscape at Coachella.