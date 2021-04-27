Down on the Farm

Summer markets mean a chance to enjoy some fresh figs in season.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET
As the summer months approach, farmers markets across the Coachella Valley pivot in preparation for how to go forward in the heat. Some elect to close and wait to reopen in the fall, while others find the means to carry on.
Here is an updated list of what farmers' markets are still currently active, and where to find those that will be in operation during the summer.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INDIAN WELLS CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET
A shopper checks ourt artisanal offerings.
Indian Wells
Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market
Hours/Days:
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through May
Location:
Villages Shopping Center, 74895 Highway 111
Covid Practices:
Masks are required and hand sanitizer stations are available.
What to Expect:
Since starting this market in January in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Christiana Green has grown the number of vendors featuring fresh produce, charcuterie boxes, fresh flowers from Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers, and baked goods from L’Artisan Bakery among others.
Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage Certified Farmers Market
OUTDOORS
Hours/Days:
8 a.m. to 1 p. m. Fridays through May
Location:
Rancho Mirage at the Atrium, 69930 Highway 111
INDOORS
Hours/Days:
8 a.m. to 1 p. m. Fridays starting June 4
Location:
Rancho Mirage at the Atrium, 69930 Highway 111
Covid Practices:
Masks will be required and there will be hand sanitizer stations
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RANCHO MIRAGE CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET
What to Expect: The Rancho Mirage Farmers Market will stay outdoors through May, but then move inside the Atrium starting June 4. There will be some food trucks and hot food vendors set up outside the Atrium. All the non-hot food vendors will be inside.
Visitors will find fresh farm grown produce including vegetables and fruits, eggs, baked goods, and granola. There will also be prepacked ready-to-eat products and non-food items like crafted goods and candles. DJ Alf Alpha will be part of the musical entertainment schedule currently in the works.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE RIVER RANCHO MIRAGE
Patrons of The Market at The River peruse artwork. The market will close at the end of May and return in the fall.
Market at The River
Hours/Days
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through May 30
Location:
71800 Highway 111Rancho Mirage, at the parking lot of The River Mall.
Covid Practices:
Vendors are spread out 8 feet apart. Hand-washing stations are available. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
What to Expect:
The Market at The River will continue until the end of May.
Visitors will find fresh produce, hand crafted jewelry and other items, and more from local businesses around the Coachella Valley.
They expect to reopen in the middle of September or early October.
Palm Springs
Coachella Valley Certified Farmer’s Markets
OUTDOORS
Palm Springs continues to offer its outdoor market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 31.
Location: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo, in the parking lot of the Camelot Theatres.
INDOORS
Days/Hours
First indoor market will be June 12 and runs until September, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location:
Inside the Palm Springs Pavilion, 401 S Pavilion Way, Palm Springs
Covid Practices:
There's a single point of entry and exit to keep track of the visitor numbers. Covid safety protocols will be continued. Masks are still mandatory.
What to Expect:
The Pavilion offers 10,000 square feet of event space to provide a cool indoor environment during the summer months.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET
The Pavilion allow the Palm Springs market to switch to an indoor facility during the hot summer months.
Visitors can expect to find a variety of fresh farm products, vegetables, fruits, honey, eggs, and cheese. Also look for Da-Le Ranch Meats, Trinity Tea, Frenchy Yogurt, and Xeba Botanical body products, and more.
The Coachella Valley Certified Farmers Markets in La Quinta and Palm Desert have closed for the summer, and will reopen in October.