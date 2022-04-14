The Other Coachella

Each mural has its own style and message, helps the viewer travel back in time to see the gritty and sometimes ugly work in the fields, while adding a unique flair to this historical city.

Meet Armando Lerma, a co-organizer of "Coachella Walls", and a well-known creator of one of the first murals himself (“Casa de Trabajador” by Lerma and Carlos Ramirez). Lerma grew up in Coachella, and speaks more with Palm Springs Life about “Coachella Walls.”

What is your piece in the Coachella Walls?

Carlos (the collaborating artist) and I worked for over 15 years together and we dedicated it to the farm workers. It’s in our style so it kind of looks like folk-art.

What age did you start creating art?

Ever since I was a little kid.

How long does it take you to finish a full mural? How do you plan on these murals lasting in the sunlight over the next few years?

A week or so but it depends on the wall. Normally just one artist creates. Some of these guys are professionals and that’s all they do and they can finish in a day or two. But honestly, they’re never gonna last… They fade from the sun but they could go. Just so they could be painted over. Just to show that they’re not meant to last forever.

