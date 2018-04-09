The College of the Desert Foundation’s fundraising performance started with a private donor reception at the Bighorn clubhouse.

Music students entertained while luscious Cuban dishes were served, in keeping with the theme of the evening, which featured Lucie Arnaz performing material from her show “Latin Roots,” directed by Tommy Tune.

The event raised $650,000, which College of the Desert president Joel Kinnamon announced was the school’s most successful fundraiser to date.

College of the Desert

43-500 Monterey Avenue

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-8041

collegeofthedesert.edu