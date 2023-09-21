Construction Site Unveils Major Artifacts

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians broke ground on the tribe’s namesake cultural plaza on May 11, 2018, at the corner of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The site of the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring, known as Séc-he, the Cahuilla term for the sound of boiling water, had seen several iterations over the last century. Empty since the 2014 teardown of the Spa Hotel, the parcel was to become the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza — a center operated by the tribe with a state-of-the-art mineral water spa and a cultural museum to shed light on the rich heritage of the Indigenous Cahuilla people.

By July, the construction crew had reached a depth of about 11 feet, when cultural monitors unearthed significant archaeological features in two separate locations on the same day. Meticulous artifact recovery and investigation paused development for four months, as tribal members teamed with archaeologists and data analysts from Statistical Research Inc. (SRI) to determine just how old the findings could be.

The endeavor turned out to be one of the most important Indigenous archaeological digs in California — and perhaps the world. In the book 8,000 Years: Unearthing the History of the Agua Caliente People at Séc-he (2023), the tribe chronicles its momentous discoveries. Here, we present Chapter 3, “The Survey & Testing.” The story picks up after construction has halted, initially describing hundreds of items already uncovered before the discovery of this intact deposit, which had not previously been disturbed. The team from SRI is about to visit the site for the first time. — Emily Chavous Foster