Contour Dermatology Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Day of Beauty

(From left) Dr. Timothy Jochen, Lee Erwin, and Annette Garcia, director of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ERIKA Z. BYRD
Two decades is a major milestone, and Contour Dermatology celebrated in a big way recently with a festive Day of Beauty event to benefit the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue and its Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary. Contour’s tradition is to give back to the community by supporting a local charity at these events, and Dr. Timothy Jochen and Lee Erwin made a generous $10,000 donation.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet Oreo Cookie, the rescue’s mascot pony, at the event and learn more about the organization. They also enjoyed beauty treatments, watching live demonstrations of cosmetic procedures, and toasting to Contour’s 20 years of serving the Coachella Valley. The practice received a proclamation from the City of Rancho Mirage in honor of their milestone, along with certificates of recognition from Congressman Raul Ruiz, State Sen. Melissa Melendez, the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.
Janet Zappla, an Emmy award winning former news anchor, was on hand to sign her new children’s book, Guapo’s Giant Heart, and a portion of proceeds from this book also benefit the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue.
The Coachella Valley Horse Rescue’s motto is “Let’s save a horse today!” According to rescue director Annette Garcia, they have rescued 80 horses to date, many who have been adopted. Between the rescue and the sanctuary, they currently have 19 horses and room for more as funds increase.
The sanctuary provides a place for senior, wild, and unadoptable horses to retire and enjoy pasture life. The Coachella Valley Horse Rescue also offers kids camps, community outreach, and therapeutic programs for veterans. The organization is looking to add a YMCA outreach program in the coming year. For volunteer or more information about the programs and services of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue and their new animal sanctuary, visit cvhorserescue.org.
Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage, CA
(760) 423-4000
contourderm.com