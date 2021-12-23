Contour Dermatology Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Day of Beauty

Two decades is a major milestone, and Contour Dermatology celebrated in a big way recently with a festive Day of Beauty event to benefit the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue and its Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary. Contour’s tradition is to give back to the community by supporting a local charity at these events, and Dr. Timothy Jochen and Lee Erwin made a generous $10,000 donation.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet Oreo Cookie, the rescue’s mascot pony, at the event and learn more about the organization. They also enjoyed beauty treatments, watching live demonstrations of cosmetic procedures, and toasting to Contour’s 20 years of serving the Coachella Valley. The practice received a proclamation from the City of Rancho Mirage in honor of their milestone, along with certificates of recognition from Congressman Raul Ruiz, State Sen. Melissa Melendez, the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.