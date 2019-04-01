Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Day of Beauty

Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center’s masquerade theme Day of Beauty gave guests an opportunity to unmask their natural beauty and support a beautiful cause.

More than 100 people turned out in support of the event, which benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert at Contour’s La Quinta location, which coincidentally marked its one-year anniversary.

With non-stop live demonstrations, guests were able to witness many cosmetic procedures first-hand of treatments they might like to have themselves from CoolSculpting, Sublative Laser to skin care products. During the event, they also were able to watch via livestream an actual liposuction procedure, an upper blepharoplasty procedure, a full-face correction with several types of facial filllers and Botox and a CO2 around the eyes laser treatment.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert is “Inspiring the potential in Coachella Valley kids through mentoring.” Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to support this worthwhile community organization. For more information, visit bbbsdesert.org.

Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

46080 Jefferson St.

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-423-4000

contourderm.com

Offices also in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs