Contour Dermatology Donates $10,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley

Investing in yourself to maintain a vibrant, youthful complexion is beautiful. Combine that with investing in the Coachella Valley's youth, and it is truly a rewarding experience.

Contour Dermatology’s 'Tuxes & Tiaras Day of Beauty", held in early March, benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, which serves more than 6,000 youth each year at four clubhouse locations and three after-school sites.

Long-time supporters of the organization, Dr. Timothy Jochen and Contour Dermatology Executive Director Lee Erwin, made a $10,000 donation to benefit the clubs’ educational programs.

At the themed event, guests were given bowties or mini tiaras as they arrived and had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations of various cosmetic procedures and purchase skincare products and beauty treatments. The attendees received an update from Quinton Egson, president and CEO, and had a chance to meet some of the youth from the La Quinta Boys and Girls Club.

