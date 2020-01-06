Contour Dermatology’s Holiday Day of Beauty Benefits Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

Contour Dermatology’s Holiday Day of Beauty gave participants a chance to spruce up for the holiday season while benefitting the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

Nearly 200 guests attended the last Day of Beauty of the year and enjoyed a variety of exciting live demonstrations from radio frequency treatments, CoolSculpting, to an upper and lower eyelid surgery with a polishing CO2 laser treatment area.

Ginger Jeffries, the Coachella Valley’s beloved former meteorologist who is now at KUSI-TV in San Diego, was in town and received a sampling of facial fillers by Dr. Timothy Jochen.

Contour Dermatology is a long-time supporter of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and made a $5,000 donation from the event. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides 30,000 meals per month and shelter for 300 men, women and children. For more information about the mission, visit www.cvrm.org.

