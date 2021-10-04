Contour Dermatology’s “Aloha Day of Beauty” Benefits The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Contour Dermatology’s "Aloha Day of Beauty" brought people together for a weekend luau themed event focused on beauty and new technology to benefit The Living Desert Gardens and Zoo.

Development Director Jan Hawkins gave the attendees an update about the new rhino exhibit, which will open Nov. 12 with a pair of breeding rhinos — 3-year-old Nia and Jaali.

Guests enjoyed Champagne and delicious hors d’oeuvres and live demo procedures, including a facial treatment with the erbium laser and Profound radiofrequency microneedling treatment by Todd McCoy, NP-BC, an eyelid surgery procedure and filler demonstration by Dr. Timothy Jochen, and a demonstration of the new injectable QWO for buttocks cellulite.

The week-long virtual event culminated in an in-person day of beauty Sept. 18. Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to benefit the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

