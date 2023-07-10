Cool Blue Patio Furnishings for the Perfect Pool Party

Chairs by Bludot lend midcentury flair at the men’s-only Twin Palms Resort. The owners stewarded a full remodel to bring the property, developed in 1958 as luxury apartments, back to life.
PHOTO BY JOHN ELLIS
Ready for a little patio refresh? Redecorate your outdoor living space in shades of blue that reflect the sky above while creating a playful vibe.
Permasteel 14-quart Portable Picnic Cooler in turquoise at West Elm.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR
Paseo Umbrella with PS Modern Valance by Santa Barbara Designs.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR
Silver Sands Patio Dining Armchair from Tommy Bahama Home.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR
Custom powder-coated steel outdoor kitchen by Moya Living.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR
Suave by Marcel Wanders for Vondom modular sofa and puffs, available in more than 70 colors at Exterior Illusions.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR