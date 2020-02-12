Cree House Reimagined

The Cree House, designed by architect Albert Frey, will open its doors to the public during Modernism Week for the second time since its original construction in 1955. Hidden among the stones of a hillside bordering Cathedral City and Palm Springs, the Cree House is Frey’s most intact residential work, aside from his own home.

This year, the home’s interiors were reimagined in advance of public tours in partnership between Herman Miller and Modern Hacienda. Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck, the duo behind Modern Hacienda, gathered their design inspiration for Cree House from the historic Eames House in Los Angeles.

“I always love looking at the pictures of the Eames House and seeing how Boho they were,” says Lazzaro. “People don’t usually describe them as Boho, but they truly were the original Boho.”