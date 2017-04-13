More than 160 guests came to the Rancho Mirage home of Ogniana Masser in Thunderbird Heights to support the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus’ new scholarship offering – the University Legacy Scholarship.

The scholarship program will provide full-ride support for some of the best students in the valley to stay and earn their college degrees without debt. Students will be selected based on academic performance, leadership, and commitment to service to the Coachella Valley.

The event honored Dr. Ward and Pat Fredericks and Allison “Al” Jones for their lifetime service to higher education. Emcee Patrick Evans, chief meteorologist at CBS Local 2, kept the night moving and helped encourage fundraising for this scholarship effort.

Photography by Marc Glassman Photography