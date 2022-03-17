CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Transports Guests to Spain at Special Gala

The gala affords students the opportunity for experiential learning and serves as a platform to not only celebrate the accomplishments of students and the hospitality management program, but also to acknowledge the tremendous support from sponsors and donors," Tormey adds.

The Coachella Valley has a $7.5 billion hospitality and tourism industry. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of qualified applicants for managerial positions. To tackle this issue, the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus launched the hospitality management program.

“I’m incredibly proud of our new hospitality management program, which is offered exclusively at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus,” says CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “Our program at the PDC offers a wide variety of internships and career pathways in the Coachella Valley, the Inland Empire and beyond. We are providing students from the Valley, and even farther afield, access to a top-flight educational opportunity right here, which will assist them to get post-college employment and will also strengthen the region’s economy.”

“CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus is embedded in the community and committed to the community’s health and growth” Morales adds. “We are incredibly grateful for the partnerships we have been able to advance between our university and the business community in the Valley. Those partnerships are already changing lives, and programs like this predict a bright future ahead of us.”

