Live theater has been about bringing people together and creating community. For nearly a decade, Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep) has been successfully doing just that. This year, though, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced CVRep to re-think how to do it.

“Zoom has become the mainstay of our world,” acknowledges Tracey Essex, director of marketing at CVRep. “That’s how we’re reaching our patrons, and it’s what we’ll be using to show this benefit.”

In place of an in-person fundraiser, CV Rep will televise via Zoom an hour-long 2020 “virtual” edition entitled “Behind the Curtain – Magic in the Making” at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. The presentation will take viewers “behind the curtain,” says Essex, of how a theatrical productions comes together, including showing a wig collection of more than 100 different styles to a construction facility to build sets.

In addition, special “Magic Maker” awards will be given out to people and organizations who have impacted CVRep in four categories: Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding Community Partnership, Outstanding Support of the Theatre and Outstanding Support of Educational Initiatives. “Magic Maker” awards will become an annual ceremony for CVRep.