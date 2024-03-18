Cynthia Rowley Celebrated Spring at Fashion Week El Paseo

A blooming display of midday fun by designer Cynthia Rowley made it official a couple days early: Spring, in the fashion sense of the word, has sprung.

The runway’s backdrop on the third day of Fashion Week El Paseo proved prophetic. A blue sky with downy clouds, projected onto a screen bearing the designer’s name, exactly matched the sky above The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, where Fashion Week takes place. What followed was a refreshing afternoon shower of flowers, ruffles, metallics, and bows, all dressed up in a seasonal paintbox of colors and neutrals.

Women pushed to the edge of their seats just after 2 p.m., presumably making a mental wish list from this shoppable show, where ready-to-wear designs tempt in real time on the brand’s website and at the six-day trunk show through Saturday, March 23, at Summer Colony Living on El Paseo.