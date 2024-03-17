LeonLeon Delivered a Sexy Saturday Night at Fashion Week El Paseo

LeonLeon runway show.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
“Sensual Rhapsody,” the U.S. runway debut of Amsterdam-based designer Leon Klaassen Bos, banished the clouds and drizzle of the day with high glamour and showstopping statement wear from his made-to-measure couture line, LeonLeon.
Klaassen Bos promised an ambitious show of womenswear and menswear, and anticipation ran high at the cocktail reception. Hundreds of well-dressed guests sipped craft drinks from the House of Suntory bar and noshed on hors d’oeuvres. As the lights dimmed, signaling the start of the show, the crowd eagerly funneled into the runway tent at the appointed hour.
A video of Klaassen Bos appeared on the screen, quieting the room. He welcomed attendees and explained his collection, emphasizing his signature line: It is the designer’s job to “make them look hot.” The audience cheered.
Models posing in the opening looks.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model wears a pink blouse and red maxi skirt.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Model wears a long colorful dress.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L CLARK
Shades of green stunned.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Neutral colors were anything but basic with shapely silhouettes.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Launching the show, five models emerged to the beat of Moby’s “Extreme Ways.” Each struck a pose in silhouette in front of a screen of moving blues and greens; two casually draped their arms on an adjacent body, a subtle hint at the stunning draped jersey dresses to come that further demonstrated Klaassen Bos’ emphasis on touch.
As they sashayed forward into the light of the runway, it became clear that Klaassen Bos does not shy away from flash. Fresh shades of pinks and mauves and greens gave way to a symphony of heavily textured blacks and whites. An off-the-shoulder form-fitted number elevated the concept of a jersey dress, dispersing any preconceived notions of its limitations.
Power suits stole the spotlight next. Putting his spin on the wardrobe staple, Klaassen Bos experimented with nontraditional cuts and colors, pairing shorts with jackets, and mixing and matching. Most stunning was LeonLeon’s re-imagining of the smoking jacket.
The third act saw the return of the silhouette, obscuring the full effect of prints and color-blocked shirts until they stepped into the light of the runway. Klaassen Bos demonstrated his passion for shapely styles and fine materials, which he sources from France and Italy.
Black one-shoulder dress with colorful feather detailing.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Elegant caftans, part of a LeonLeon collaboration with multidisciplinary artist and designer Nicola Atkinson, were a major highlight. The pieces featured prints from her Flower Slice series of paintings, which incorporates hues of blue and green alongside a family of reds and oranges and yellows. Klaassen Bos used large panels to make the caftans for a flowing effect that balanced a sense of playfulness with quiet sensuality.
An important aspect of the designer’s creative process is what he terms “listening to the materials.” Think fluttery fabrics and layers of feathers mixed with cottons and silk. Not only for show, these are wearable textures that drape elegantly and feel great against the skin. With each thoughtfully crafted look, Klaassen Bos aims to invite touch.
Last up was couture, making for a stunning finale. Klaassen Bos culled from older traditions in fashion, incorporating elements such as the corset, artfully bringing the styles into present day and compelling the cheering audience to their feet. The wide range of evening wear included a stunning wedding dress that brought resounding applause.
Sheer floral dress.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Models backstage.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model getting ready backstage.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
In all, LeonLeon brought 90 looks to the appreciative audience. The designer will host a pop-up shop Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the upper level at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The pop-up shop is free and open to the public, providing a chance to peruse the runway collection and take advantage of a personal fitting with Klaassen Bos.
White suit with feathers.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Model wears a rust colored dress.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Models backstage with Leon Klaassen Bos.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Accessories.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Models on the runway.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Models show off their bright dresses.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Guests at the cocktail party.
PHOTO BY JOSE CORONA
Bentley Rancho Mirage.
PHOTO BY JOSE CORONA
A trio of models in casual layers strike a pose.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Leon Klaassen Bos with model backstage.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Male models backstage.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK