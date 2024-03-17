LeonLeon Delivered a Sexy Saturday Night at Fashion Week El Paseo

“Sensual Rhapsody,” the U.S. runway debut of Amsterdam-based designer Leon Klaassen Bos, banished the clouds and drizzle of the day with high glamour and showstopping statement wear from his made-to-measure couture line, LeonLeon.

Klaassen Bos promised an ambitious show of womenswear and menswear, and anticipation ran high at the cocktail reception. Hundreds of well-dressed guests sipped craft drinks from the House of Suntory bar and noshed on hors d’oeuvres. As the lights dimmed, signaling the start of the show, the crowd eagerly funneled into the runway tent at the appointed hour.

A video of Klaassen Bos appeared on the screen, quieting the room. He welcomed attendees and explained his collection, emphasizing his signature line: It is the designer’s job to “make them look hot.” The audience cheered.