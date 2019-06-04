Upping the Wow Factor

This contemporary estate in the historic Tamarisk County Club will grab your attention from the moment you pull into its circular motor court anchored by a sculpture. The grand entry canopy is impressive, but the “wow” factor is doubled as you pass through its archway into a courtyard that leads to the main event: floor-to-ceiling, double glass doors flanked by glass walls that reveal a stunning interior and unobstructed, 180-degrees views of the fairway and the San Jacinto Mountains.
Situated on a cul-de-sac, the residence was designed for art collectors by the local architectural firm of Holden & Johnson Architects (now Richard C. Holden Architect)—and built by Stoker Construction of Palm Desert—on a lot that originally belonged to entertainer Danny Kaye.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom (plus two powder rooms) home has been totally reimagined and features beautiful, modern furniture chosen and arranged to perfection by Rancho Mirage designer Sam Cardella of Cardella Architecture + Design.
High-quality travertine flows throughout the 6,170 square feet residence and the open floor plan includes a wet bar in a large, elegantly appointed great room that shares a two-sided, see-though fireplace with the formal dining room. There’s also a breakfast room in a modern kitchen that’s outfitted with granite countertops, Sub-Zero appliances, and an island.
A large master retreat has a fireplace, seating area, walk-in closet, and stunning views of the golf course and mountains. The en-suite still has its original travertine countertops and tub surround—every bathroom in the home has been preserved and kept pristine.
One of the most intimate aspects of the home is an exquisite library lined with books that’s currently being used as a den and office. In addition, there’s an attached casita (also accessible from outside) that boasts views, comfort, and privacy for your guests.
A magnificent covered patio with living and dining areas runs the entire length of the back of the house and can accommodate over 100 people. It overlooks the mountains, golf course, and a new pool with cascading waterfalls. The almost three-quarter-acre property retains its privacy through the use of berms of cacti and gorgeous desert landscape.
Established in 1952, Tamarisk Country Club was only the second 18-hole private club in the Coachella Valley. In addition to Kaye, founding members included Jack Benny, George Burns, and four of the five Marx Brothers. Although it carries no HOA fees, this beautiful home is sited in a gated area in one of the club’s finest locations.
Listing price: $3,497,000 (furnished)
70901 Fairway Drive, Rancho Mirage
Cass Graff-Radford
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-275-7436
Mommacass3@aol.com