Upping the Wow Factor

This contemporary estate in the historic Tamarisk County Club will grab your attention from the moment you pull into its circular motor court anchored by a sculpture. The grand entry canopy is impressive, but the “wow” factor is doubled as you pass through its archway into a courtyard that leads to the main event: floor-to-ceiling, double glass doors flanked by glass walls that reveal a stunning interior and unobstructed, 180-degrees views of the fairway and the San Jacinto Mountains.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the residence was designed for art collectors by the local architectural firm of Holden & Johnson Architects (now Richard C. Holden Architect)—and built by Stoker Construction of Palm Desert—on a lot that originally belonged to entertainer Danny Kaye.