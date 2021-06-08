Riding the Waves

Between 90 minutes of playing pickleball and a session of water aerobics, Dave Hollander speaks about serious matters with good humor. His rapid-fire delivery sizzles with sunny zeal. On a daily basis, the resident of Seven Lakes Country Club in Palm Springs pursues two of four activities: riding his bike 15 miles, water aerobics, pickleball, and golf.

Never mind his age (68); lots of Coachella Valley “seniors” lead robust lives. What sets Hollander apart is that he has stayed active while battling stage IV lung cancer for three years and with a third of his lungs removed. And this comes on the heels of conquering stage IV melanoma — a rare achievement on its own.

“The fun part about it is that when they rolled me into the operating room [for lung surgery] and I saw the da Vinci robotic machine, I said, ‘I invested in this machine and have never seen it,’” Hollander recollects. “In 2000, I invested everything into Intuitive Surgical [maker of the da Vinci robotic surgery system], and that’s why I retired.” (Intuitive Surgical’s 2000 IPO share price was $9; it closed 2020 at $818.10 per share and a net worth of $96 billion. For more on Eisenhower’s acquisition of da Vinci machines, see Palm Springs Life’s April issue.)