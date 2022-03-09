Behind the Scenes

David Lee describes himself as “a creature of the theater”. Growing up in Southern California, Lee recalls that creature within him began to emerge while seated at a pair of theaters-in-the-round, Melodyland in Anaheim and the Carousel Theatre in West Covina.

“They would do two-week runs of Broadway shows with your favorite B-list celebrities,” Lee recalls. “And I ate them up and it fueled my passion for the theater. And the passion for theater fueled my passion for writing. And that resulted in some TV shows.”

Perhaps you’ve heard of them. The Jeffersons, Wings, Cheers, and Frasier. The latter, created and produced by Lee, Peter Casey, and David Angell, won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards — a record that lasted until 2016 when Game of Thrones won 38 — and the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for five straight years (1994-98).

When he enters the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs, Lee is reminded of those SoCal theaters, a place he calls a gathering place where people can engage and feel a sense of community while attending concerts, plays, lectures, and films. But he knows in its current condition, the Plaza Theatre needs help to accommodate all of those opportunities.

Lee has “put his money where his mouth is” by donating an astonishing $5 million toward the theatre restoration. “There's something about seeing a theater gone to seed like that, that it breaks my heart,” Lee says. “So I thought, ‘What can I do?’ And I had been looking a long time to make a gesture of thanks toward the community. And I thought, ‘Well, this is it.’”

And now he’s hoping the Coachella Valley will chip in by hosting a special event March 19 where he and Casey will be joined by Frasier cast members David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin to reminisce about the TV series. The event happens a day after Lee receives his spot on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Lee chats more with Palm Springs Life about the event, and his ties to Palm Springs dating back to his SoCal childhood.