“Cheers” to Palm Springs’ Newest Star

What’s a typical day like for you lately?

Every single day starts out with me taking care of my dog. I have a new puppy and she's quite demanding. Then it's a four-to-five-mile power walk, which is rarely missed. After that, hopefully it's lunch with friends. Then I spend the afternoon working on whatever project I'm working on. Then dinner with friends, just relaxing. I have a feeling that my day's not all that different than other people of a certain age in Palm Springs.

Where are your favorite local restaurants?

I think the two best restaurants in town are Farm and Bar Cecil, although you have to plan ahead for both. You can't decide at the last minute to go to either. The food is superb. For breakfast, there is nothing that beats Rick's. Their vegetarian omelet is a go-to every time.

During the pandemic lockdown, many people, me included, binge-watched Cheers and Frasier. Both series are so theatrical, because the scripts are intellectual, the wit is flamboyant, and the dialogue really enriches the plot and characters. Was this intentional or just how you and your partner write?

In a word, yes. A lot of the people involved were either very conversant in the theater or actually were of the theater. That was what all my early training was in. We looked at them as doing a little play every week. When we were developing Frasier, Seinfeld was very popular at the time and I just adored Seinfeld, but they were pioneering this thing of very short snippets and very short scenes. We made a conscious decision with Frasier that we were going to try to draw out the scenes as long as possible. I think that may be one of the things you pick up on the sort of theatricality of it, because the longer the scenes, the more it starts to look like a play and not a TV show with lots of cuts and changes of scenes and that sort of stuff.