David Yarrow Opens Photo Exhibition at Melissa Morgan Fine Art

British photographer David Yarrow has joined Melissa Morgan’s eponymous gallery, which will host a Dec. 1 reception to coincide with the opening of the artist’s monthlong exhibition.

The timing couldn’t be better. Yarrow, known for his collaborations with supermodels Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford as well as his like-you’re-there sports and wildlife images, created his latest series of highly stylized, almost cinematic photographs in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Amboy, and locations in the Mojave Desert.