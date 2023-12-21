David Yarrow Opens Photo Exhibition at Melissa Morgan Fine Art

“Don’t Worry, Darling” (2023) by David Yarrow.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY MELISSA MORGAN FINE ART
British photographer David Yarrow has joined Melissa Morgan’s eponymous gallery, which will host a Dec. 1 reception to coincide with the opening of the artist’s monthlong exhibition.
The timing couldn’t be better. Yarrow, known for his collaborations with supermodels Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford as well as his like-you’re-there sports and wildlife images, created his latest series of highly stylized, almost cinematic photographs in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Amboy, and locations in the Mojave Desert.
“Roy’s”(2023) by David Yarrow.
In a view titled “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Yarrow attempted to encapsulate the “hot and beautiful utopia” of Palm Springs in a single frame but said, “There was no room to be earnest. I simply wanted to be long of parody, color, and symbolism.”
The image features Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia outfitted in brilliant 1950s resortwear and seated in a vintage Ferrari with her coiffed white standard poodle riding shot- gun. Bunches of towering palm trees frame an incident in the rear distance. “Who knows who is being arrested in the background,” Yarrow said of the scene, “but it doesn’t look like it’s particularly interfering with her morning.”
The photographer explained his deliberate saturation of the color: “to evoke the gauzy, sac- charine pleasures of the town. Is it really paradise or is it a parody of itself?”