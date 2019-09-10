Palm Desert Debuts Free Fall Concert Series

Autumn’s cooler temperatures and longer nights signal the return of a popular tradition to Palm Desert with the debut of 2019’s free Fall Concerts in the Park. Among the feayured bands is Dead Man’s Party, the popular Oingo Boingo tribute band.

Featuring live music under the stars every Thursday night in October, this season of free fall concerts kick off at the Civic Center Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Oct. 3, with a performance by L.A. Sound Machine.

Dubbed “the West Coast’s No. 1 Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine tribute band,” L.A. Sound Machine covers those platinum artists’ major hits from throughout their decades of music making.

On stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Palm Desert’s Fall Concerts will feature a variety of talented musical acts designed to please music lovers of all ages and tastes. Other concert series performances include the Amanda Castro Jazz Band (Oct. 10); the 90s Rock Show (Oct. 17); Rat Pack favorites from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. performed by The Pack (Oct. 24); and a Halloween grand finale featuring Dead Man’s Party.

The kick off of Fall Concerts also means the return of food trucks to Civic Center Park. Concertgoers are encouraged to sample the trucks’ mouthwatering mobile culinary creations or bring picnic baskets, along with their blankets or lawn chairs, to enjoy the shows. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are prohibited.

Civic Center Park is located on the northeast corner of San Pablo Avenue and Fred Waring Drive. For more information, call 760-568-1441.