A Star is Born

Venture no further than the front door of DeeAnn McCoy and Jackie Thomas’ Indian Canyons home to glean a sense of the longtime couple’s delightful duality. While the interior of the portal is painted in a serious slate gray, its street face features a door lacquered in fuchsia, a lickable shade that entices hummingbirds and Palm Springs Door Tour–goers alike.

“Dee said, ‘There’s no way we’re painting that door pink,’” Thomas recalls of a tense moment during the 2017 renovation of their 5,600-square-foot home, Casa Estrella, a 1975 custom design by celebrated architect Hal Lacy and Hollywood set designer James McNaughton. “I guess some of us like pink — it’s called Pink Dahlia, actually — more than others.”

And, so the dichotomies go at Casa Estrella (so named for the street it sits on). Yet, even in the face of paint-color conflicts and clashes over cost, McCoy (a former advertising executive from Oregon who favors elegant restraint, a self-styled Bruce Wayne of DC Comics fame) and Thomas (a veteran of Nike global marketing and sworn “budget buster” with the fiendish laugh to prove it) manage a healthy equilibrium.