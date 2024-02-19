Decorate Your Home With Desert-Inspired Décor

There’s more to the rustic-minimalist aesthetic than potted cactuses, beige and muddy neutrals, woven wall tapestries, and tone-on-tone pairings. It’s about blending textures and collected finds, adding pops of color, and creating an organic look that embodies the personality of the desert environs. Add this feeling to your abode, no matter where you live, with these pieces sourced from local retailers.





Vida + Luz Balance

ACME 5 Lifestyle, Yucca Valley

Based in Seattle, Washington, artist Jessica Salazar crafts wall hangings with driftwood and hammered brass that are meant to reflect nature. Underlining her mission to champion environmental sustainability, she sources the driftwood from private, family-owned land and gets the brass (which is not treated with any harsh chemicals) from within the United States.

Succulent Wall

Tommy Bahama Home, Palm Desert

Bring a bit of the outdoors in with this customizable, maintenance-free succulent wall from Tommy Bahama Home on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The walls can be made to order in any size, color, pattern, or number of panels.