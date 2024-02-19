Decorate Your Home With Desert-Inspired Décor

The Abode Bowl from Thick as Thieves in Palm Springs.
PHOTO COURTESY THICK AS THIEVES
There’s more to the rustic-minimalist aesthetic than potted cactuses, beige and muddy neutrals, woven wall tapestries, and tone-on-tone pairings. It’s about blending textures and collected finds, adding pops of color, and creating an organic look that embodies the personality of the desert environs. Add this feeling to your abode, no matter where you live, with these pieces sourced from local retailers.
Vida + Luz Balance
ACME 5 Lifestyle, Yucca Valley
Based in Seattle, Washington, artist Jessica Salazar crafts wall hangings with driftwood and hammered brass that are meant to reflect nature. Underlining her mission to champion environmental sustainability, she sources the driftwood from private, family-owned land and gets the brass (which is not treated with any harsh chemicals) from within the United States.
Succulent Wall
Tommy Bahama Home, Palm Desert
Bring a bit of the outdoors in with this customizable, maintenance-free succulent wall from Tommy Bahama Home on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The walls can be made to order in any size, color, pattern, or number of panels.
House of Lolo.
PHOTO COURTESY HOUSE OF LOLO
Ceramic Taper Candle Holder
House of Lolo, Palm Desert
Available in various shapes and sizes, this candle holder stands with simplicity and elegance. We love the speckled matte “Sand” finish paired with a colorful candle and suggest buying a mixed set.
Keepin’ On
Mojave Flea Trading Post, Palm Springs
Kelsey Wickwire, the self-taught, multidisciplinary artist behind the moniker Coyote West, produces Western imagery with a cosmic edge. “Keepin’ On” captures the desert spirit in a 10-by-10-inch print — the perfect pop of color for a hallway or a favorite reading nook.
Abode Bowl
Thick as Thieves, Palm Springs
These organically shaped stoneware bowls in matte white call to mind the desert’s many boulders. Like the shapely rocks, each bowl is unique. They can be used for serving snacks or as a sleek vessel for your keys, rings, or palo santo.
Interiors Now!
Just Fabulous, Palm Springs
Need some design inspo or a great new coffee table book? Turn to Taschen’s Interiors Now! 40th anniversary edition, a provocative showcase of the endless possibilities of interior design.
Acme 5 Lifestyle.
PHOTO COURTESY AMCE 5 LIFESTLYE
Tommy Bahama Home.
PHOTO COURTESY TOMMY BAHAMA HOME
“Keepin’ On” by Kelsey Wickwire Mojave Trading Post.
PHOTO COURTESY MOJAVE TRADING POST
Roadrunner Figurine
Rancho Relaxo, Palm Desert
There’s no catching a roadrunner, but you can bring home its likeness in the form of a miniature porcelain figurine. Handmade and individually painted, these delicate creatures — known for speed and character — enjoy nesting among succulents or standing guard of bookshelves.
Simple J Hook
All Roads Design Studio, Yucca Valley
Small details tie a space together. Designed in California by All Roads Design Studio and cast in solid bronze, this simple J-shaped hook will develop a welcome patina over time. Order online from the High Desert studio or shop in person at Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs.
Hummingbirds
Tommy Bahama Home, Palm Desert
In many cultures, hummingbirds are considered symbols of joy, love, and good luck. These hummers from Tommy Bahama Home, carved by artisans in Northern California, are sure to stoke a smile. The custom composition and blend of natural materials makes each one of a kind.