How to Decorate Your Palm Springs Home

The Hym Duo in Vibrant Orange.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HYM
My Kind of Player.
Hym at Moma Design Store
Calling all nostalgic souls who love vinyl but loathe the look (and complexity) of a stereo system. The Hym Duo in Vibrant Orange is a compact turntable combining a vinyl LP player with a detachable Bluetooth speaker. Sync the speaker with your smart devices and let the good times spin.
Naturally Groovy.
Sossego Design
Sienna tones of the hand-formed Frisos Disk come from the rich ferruginous soil in the Minas Gerais region of southeastern Brazil. Domingos Tótora designed the decorative wall hanging for the small Brazillian brand, which exhibited at Modernism Week for the first time in October. Shown with the Pitu Chaise Lounge set and Corda pendants.
Frisos Disk.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SOSSEGO DESIGN
Limited-edition pendants and brass table lamps.
PHOTO COURTESY LOUIS POULSEN
How to Make a Lamp Blush.
Louis Poulsen at Modern Hacienda
Emitting a rosy glow that promotes calm and contentment, these limited-edition pendants and brass table lamps topped by glass shades were first introduced in the 1930s and ’40s. In 1958, Poul Henningsen designed the iconic PH Artichoke with a pale rose hue to diffuse the harsh output of the day’s bulbs. The full Pale Rose Collection salutes his innovation.
MADE Collection by Ann Sacks.
PHOTO COURTESY ANN SACKS
All You Need Is Tile.
Lisa Hunt for Ann Sacks
The MADE Collection by Ann Sacks delights the eyes as “art and craft go hand-in-hand.” Visual artist Lisa Hunt’s first collaboration with the brand joins those by Kelly Wearstler and Martyn Lawrence Bullard. In the Asha collection, named after her mother, Hunt translates the lines, symbols, and typographic elements of her screen-printed work onto stoneware field tile available in six hues and a gloss or matte finish.
Light This Way.
Forbes & Lomax.
From “invisible” acrylic that allows your wallpaper to show through to aged brass switch plates reminiscent of the 1930s, custom switches are ideal for high-end rentals or seasonal homes. Elegant inscriptions remind all who enter where to flip for a fan or turn to dim down a light, removing the guesswork of multi-purpose switches. As seen in designer homes from New York to London, they are equally beautiful sans inscription.
“Invisible” acrylic light switch.
PHOTO COURTESY FORBES & LOMAX
Clay Cactus by John Flores.
PHOTO COURTESY JOHN FLORES
A New Face in Clay.
Artist John Flores
“Made shortly after settling into my new home in Yucca Valley, Elevated tells the story of a newfound love and understanding for the surrounding High Desert and an elevated state of living and thinking,” says Flores of this glazed ceramic work. His fully bloomed flower nestled at the top of a towering cactus, he says, looks outwards in awe towards new beginnings and opportunities. The 2019 Cal State Fullerton graduate explores the sacredness of nature in his work and was featured in a Palm Springs Art Museum exhibit earlier this year.
Just Add Shirt.
Bocci
Or, don’t. This set of four solid recycled brass hangers looks as interesting postioned as art on a wall as they are purposeful once draped with a button-down or robe. For the closet who has everything or the wall that has nothing, these imprecise forms with a brushed, slightly pitted surface invite further consideration of an everyday object.
Solid recycled brass hangers.
PHOTO COURTESY BOCCI
Not Just For Blazers.
Sarah Ellison for Design Within Reach
A bit like corduroy marshmallows pushed into a tubular Bauhaus-style frame, the Chromeo Chair and Ottoman is as quirky as high design gets. For Australian designer Sarah Ellison’s debut in working with metal (instead of the walnut and oak she favors), the pair is remarkably sweet on the eyes.
Chromeo Chair and Ottoman.
PHOTO COURTESY DESIGN WITHIN REACH
Kohler’s freestanding limited edition bathtubs.
PHOTO COURTESY KOHLER
Bathing in Beauty.
Kohler at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Kohler Artist Editions’ freestanding bathtubs represent the varied perspectives of four female artists from across the globe. From top, Ananda Nahú of Brazil, ELLE of the United States, Pushpa Kumari of India, and Ziling Wang of China have wrapped their outlooks around the angled “canvas” of the BRZN tub. Coordinating pieces complete the limited-edition collection.