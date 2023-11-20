How to Decorate Your Palm Springs Home

My Kind of Player.

Hym at Moma Design Store

Calling all nostalgic souls who love vinyl but loathe the look (and complexity) of a stereo system. The Hym Duo in Vibrant Orange is a compact turntable combining a vinyl LP player with a detachable Bluetooth speaker. Sync the speaker with your smart devices and let the good times spin.

Naturally Groovy.

Sossego Design

Sienna tones of the hand-formed Frisos Disk come from the rich ferruginous soil in the Minas Gerais region of southeastern Brazil. Domingos Tótora designed the decorative wall hanging for the small Brazillian brand, which exhibited at Modernism Week for the first time in October. Shown with the Pitu Chaise Lounge set and Corda pendants.