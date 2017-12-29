Actress and philanthropist Denise DuBarry Hay will open an all-organic restaurant, Wildest Greens, Jan. 15, as a way of sharing her healthy outlook when it comes to food.
“This restaurant is born out of my love of health and wellness, as I fervently believe our bodies are at their optimum when we eat clean, detoxify and incorporate exercise into our daily lives,” says DuBarry Hay. “I’m inspired by the Hippocrates quote, ‘Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.’ Wildest Greens will be a place to get delicious, healing foods.”
Wildest Greens – located in the old Clementine’s space in Palm Desert, between Highway 111 and El Paseo just west of Monterrey – will offer highly-skilled fusion techniques using organic, nutritious ingredients. Patrons will be able to order fresh cold-pressed juices and organic coffees, teas, beers and wines plus house-made kombuchas on tap along with gourmet menu items to fit every diet – such as raw, vegan, gluten-free, paleo and macrobiotic.
The restaurant will also feature flavor-filled salads with inventive dressings such as Sesame Soy Ginger-Turmeric – incorporating fresh-juiced turmeric from the DuBarry Hay family farm in Kauai – guilt-free versions of burgers and pizzas (that don’t sacrifice great taste), house-made soups and bone broth, as well as delicious desserts with natural sweeteners and the promise of no white sugar or white flour.
DuBarry Hay’s pursuit in sharing this passion with the community started when she opened Bikram Yoga Plus in January 2011, inspired by her 35-plus years of experience in the yoga industry. The Palm Desert yoga studio offers yoga for all levels as well hot pilates, trapeze yoga and booty barre classes.
Since then, DuBarry Hay recognized there were very few restaurants dedicated to fresh and organic farm-to-table fare. A self-described “serial entrepreneur,” DuBarry Hay is always looking for her next venture, and felt called to bring the Coachella Valley a dining option modeled after her own kitchen – offering the kind of healthy and delicious foods and beverages that she and her family have fueled their bodies with for years.
The restaurant’s cold-pressed juices will be bottled in glass containers, preserving them for a 2-4 day shelf life. Customers can bring their bottles back in for recycling, and receive a recycling credit. “I want to do this right, and I’m all about doing my part to save our environment with food being so contaminated now,” added DuBarry Hay.
Because the restaurant’s menu is raw, fresh and organic, DuBarry Hay has implemented the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points preventative food safety system – the highest standard of food safety in the industry.
“Our tagline is ‘fulfill your fresh food fantasies’ – and I think our customers will really do that here,” explains DuBarry Hay. “At Wildest Greens, our food will taste good but it will also be superior fuel for your body that will help it operate at its optimum.”
Wildest Greens, 72990 El Paseo, #3, Palm Desert. 760-636-0441; wildestgreens.com