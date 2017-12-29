Actress and philanthropist Denise DuBarry Hay will open an all-organic restaurant, Wildest Greens, Jan. 15, as a way of sharing her healthy outlook when it comes to food.

“This restaurant is born out of my love of health and wellness, as I fervently believe our bodies are at their optimum when we eat clean, detoxify and incorporate exercise into our daily lives,” says DuBarry Hay. “I’m inspired by the Hippocrates quote, ‘Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.’ Wildest Greens will be a place to get delicious, healing foods.”

Wildest Greens – located in the old Clementine’s space in Palm Desert, between Highway 111 and El Paseo just west of Monterrey – will offer highly-skilled fusion techniques using organic, nutritious ingredients. Patrons will be able to order fresh cold-pressed juices and organic coffees, teas, beers and wines plus house-made kombuchas on tap along with gourmet menu items to fit every diet – such as raw, vegan, gluten-free, paleo and macrobiotic.

The restaurant will also feature flavor-filled salads with inventive dressings such as Sesame Soy Ginger-Turmeric – incorporating fresh-juiced turmeric from the DuBarry Hay family farm in Kauai – guilt-free versions of burgers and pizzas (that don’t sacrifice great taste), house-made soups and bone broth, as well as delicious desserts with natural sweeteners and the promise of no white sugar or white flour.